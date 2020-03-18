Italy, Spain grapple with coronavirus epidemic as death toll rises

Italy now has one-third of the world's total deaths from the coronavirus, more than 2,500 deaths have been reported from Italy so far.

The country also recorded the biggest jump in cases, two thousand nine hundred and forty-one in the last 24 hours.

As western Europe grapples with the pandemic, France reported 27 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total number of deaths in the region to 175. There are more than seventy-seven hundred cases of coronavirus in France so far.

Italy said on Tuesday that anyone entering the country will have to self-isolate for 14 days unless they are only stopping over for 72 hours. There are at least 28,000 infected from the virus in Italy.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 180,090 with 7,063 deaths across 145 countries, since Monday 56 new deaths reported and 4,569 new cases globally.

China which till recently was considered the epicentre of the virus reporting 80,881 cases, including 3,226 deaths. Chinese authorities said 68,869 people had recovered from the virus. The country declared 21 new cases and 13 new deaths since Monday.

