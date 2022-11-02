Italian PM Giorgia Meloni appoints minister once caught wearing Nazi armband

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has appointed a politician as a junior minister who was once pictured wearing a Nazi armband.

Galeazzo Bignami, a member of the far-right neo-fascist Brothers of Italy party, was picked as the undersecretary at the infrastructure ministry—a move condemned by the opposition parties.

The infrastructure ministry is headed by right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini, who is also the deputy prime minister.

Bignami, a 47-year-old lawyer, won general elections in September for the second consecutive term.

In 2016, he caused a massive outrage after a photograph of him wearing the Hakenkreuz armband was published by an Italian newspaper. The photo dates back to a party he attended in 2005.

In a statement on Monday, Bignami expressed “profound shame” for the pictures and deplored "any form of totalitarianism," calling Nazism and any movement connected to it "the absolute evil".

While making the announcement, Meloni did not mention the photo but repeatedly condemned the infamous racist, anti-Jewish laws enacted by dictator Benito Mussolini in 1938.

Last week while speaking at the parliament, she mentioned the infamous anti-Jewish laws saying that she "never felt any sympathy for fascism".

"I have always considered the (anti-Semitic) racial laws of 1938 the lowest point of Italian history, a shame that will taint our people forever," she said in parliament.

The appointment of Bignami drew wide condemnation from the Italian anti-fascism association, Anpi, and opposition politicians including Marco Furfaro, a deputy with the Democratic party, who called it “an offence, an indecency against the constitution, history, memory and victims of the swastika”.

Furfaro added: “Shame on you Giorgia Meloni”, reports the Guardian newspaper.

Notably, Bignami is not the only minister whose controversial appointment raised eyebrows.

Claudio Durigon, who proposed renaming a park in the Lazio town of Latina after the brother of Benito Mussolini, the Italian fascist dictator, is now an undersecretary at the labour ministry.

