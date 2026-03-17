Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday (March 17) that Iran’s top security chief, Ali Larijani, had been killed. "I have just been updated by the Chief of Staff that Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the head of the Basij -— Iran's central repression apparatus -— (Soleimani), were eliminated last night," Katz said in a statement released by his ministry.

“Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated overnight and joined the head of the annihilation program, Khamenei, and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil, in the depths of hell,” Katz was reported as saying by Times of Israel.

What was Larijani's last X post?

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In his latest post on X, Larijani shared an image that said, “47 years ago, on the threshold of the people's victory in the 1357 (1979) revolution in Iran, the delusional Pahlavi Prime Minister used to say that the sound of the massive crowds in the streets was not real, but the sound of a tape recording.”

“Now, Trump says about the million-strong anti-American and anti-Israeli gatherings in Iranian cities that these images are AI-generated. The historical victory of the people of Iran over the remnants of Epstein Island is near,” it added.

‘IDF eliminates the commander of the Basij unit’

The confirmation of Larijani's death came just moments after the IDF claimed that it killed Basij paramilitary force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in an overnight strike.

The Basij is known for its role in violently suppressing anti-regime protests and is believed to be responsible for countless deaths of Iranian civilians.

The Israeli posted on the social media platform X, saying, “In a precise strike in Tehran: IDF eliminates the commander of the Basij unit. Guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, the Air Force conducted a targeted strike yesterday in the heart of Tehran, eliminating Gholam Reza Soleimani, commander of the Basij unit over the past six years.”