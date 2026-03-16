/'Which side are you on?': Iran’s Ali Larijani calls on Muslim nations to stand with Tehran

Senior Iranian official Ali Larijani has issued a message addressed to Muslims worldwide and the governments of Islamic nations, urging unity and criticising what he described as aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran. In the statement, Larijani said Iran had been subjected to what he called a ‘deceitful American-Zionist act of aggression’ carried out during a period of negotiations. He said the attack resulted in the deaths of a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution as well as several civilians and military leaders.

According to Larijani, the Iranian people responded with ‘steadfast national and Islamic resistance’, which he said prevented the aggressors from achieving their objectives. The Iranian official also criticised what he described as the lack of solidarity from most Islamic nations during the confrontation. While acknowledging that some governments expressed limited political support, he said the broader Muslim world had largely remained silent.

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Larijani argued that Iran’s resistance against the United States, referred to in the statement as the ‘Great Satan’, and Israel, the ‘Lesser Satan’, was rooted in defending the interests of the Muslim world. He questioned whether some Islamic governments’ positions aligned with Islamic teachings, citing a prophetic tradition that urges Muslims to respond to calls for help from fellow believers.

The message also addressed criticism from certain countries that have objected to Iran targeting American military bases and interests located within their territories. Larijani argued that Iran could not remain passive if those bases were used to launch attacks against it. “The confrontation today,” he said, “is in reality between America and Israel on one side, and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other.”

Larijani urged leaders across the Islamic world to reconsider their positions and reflect on the long-term future of the region. He said Iran does not seek domination over other nations but instead offers what he described as “sincere counsel.” Concluding the message, Larijani emphasised that unity among the Islamic Ummah could ensure security, progress, and independence for countries across the Muslim world.