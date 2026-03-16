/WATCH | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu posts another video as online ‘death’ rumours continue

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (March 16) shared another video of himself on social media amid circulating rumours online claiming that the Israeli prime minister had died. In the video posted on his X account, Netanyahu is seen chatting with people at an outdoor location while getting coffee. The post accompanying the clip read, “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.” The video surfaced a day after the Israeli leader publicly mocked rumours about his death and viral claims suggesting the footage of him online showed a ‘six fingers’ anomaly.

In the clip shared on his personal X handle, Netanyahu is heard interacting with a coffee vendor. “Great (he tells the seller giving him coffee), Thanks.” He then asks the person filming, “What did you ask me?” When the videographer tells him that some channels were reporting he had died, Netanyahu jokingly responds, “I am dying for coffee.” The speculation about his death gained traction during a period of heightened regional tensions that started on February 28, when Israel and the United States carried out coordinated strikes on targets in Iran.

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At the same time, social media users started circulating claims that a video of Netanyahu addressing a press conference about the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran appeared to show him with six fingers on his right hand. Users highlighted a moment around the 0:35-second mark in the clip where Netanyahu raises his hands. Some claimed that what looked like extra flesh near his little finger was a ‘classic AI finger glitch’, suggesting the video had been artificially generated.

Responding to the rumours, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the claims outright. “These are fake news; the prime minister is fine,” the office told Anadolu News when asked about posts alleging Netanyahu had been killed in retaliation for recent Israeli and US strikes on Iran.

Earlier in the day, Reuven Azar, Israel’s ambassador to India, also rejected the rumours and confirmed that Netanyahu was alive. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Azar said, “PM Netanyahu is alive". He also addressed claims that a video showing Netanyahu at a cafe in Israel was AI-generated, calling the allegation misinformation. “PM Netanyahu is alive. I saw him when I was in Israel more than once. The video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. A lot of disinformation is being spread,” Azar said. The ambassador accused Iran and its ‘accomplices’ of spreading disinformation online.