/'War cannot be won with a few tweets': Iran’s Ali Larijani warns Donald Trump as Middle East conflict intensifies

Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, issued a sharp warning to US President Donald Trump as the conflict in West Asia continues to intensify. Posting on X on Thursday (March 12), Larijani said Trump would face consequences for what he called a “grave miscalculation” in starting the war. Larijani stressed that Iran would continue its military actions and would not back down until the US president regrets the decision. "Trump says he is looking for a speedy victory. While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation," wrote Larijani on X. He also ended his post with the hashtag #TrumpMustPay, signalling Tehran’s hardline stance amid the ongoing confrontation.

Trump says Iran war ‘very much complete’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Larijani’s remarks came a day after Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that the war in Iran was “very much complete.” However, the US president also suggested that the conflict would end when he chose to end it. Trump further said that the United States is currently striking Iran “harder than any country ever before,” citing what he described as “47 years of damage Tehran has inflicted on the world.”

The US-Israeli joint military operation against Iran has now expanded into a wider regional conflict. Tehran has reportedly targeted US and Israeli military bases across the Gulf region, with drone and missile attacks affecting nearby countries including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman. The escalating tensions have also triggered concerns about a global oil crisis. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has reportedly taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which about 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply passes.