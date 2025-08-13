/'Some people are trying to create panic on LPG,' says PM Modi amid global energy crisis

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is taking all necessary steps to protect India’s energy security amid the global fuel crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Speaking at the NXT Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday (March 12), Modi said his government has worked in a holistic way to make India more self-reliant in the energy sector, which has resulted in major savings for the country. “Before 2014, India had negligible storage capacity for strategic petroleum reserve; now, we have significant reserves,” he said, according to news agency PTI. The PM also said the government is determined to ensure that Indian citizens do not face difficulties because of wars taking place in different parts of the world.

PM Modi hits out at those ‘trying to create panic on LPG’

Modi also addressed the ongoing controversy over LPG supply and accused some people of attempting to create unnecessary panic. Without naming anyone, he said, “Some people are trying to create panic on LPG. Without making a political point, I will say they are not only exposing themselves before people but hurting the country.” He also warned that strict action would be taken against those trying to take advantage of the situation by engaging in black-market trading of essential products.

‘Crisis is test for the entire nation’

Referring to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, Modi said the situation has pushed the world into a major energy crisis and that such challenges test the resilience of a nation. “We all know that global circumstances can change suddenly. In recent years, we first witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic, then the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and now another major war is unfolding very close to us. This conflict has pushed the entire world into a severe energy crisis. In such difficult times, it becomes crucial how we respond as a country,” Modi said.

"A crisis, in many ways, is a test for the entire nation. With calm and patience, we must deal with these circumstances. By strengthening public trust and raising awareness among people, we must move forward together. In this, everyone has a role to play..." he added.