The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday launched "targeted ground activities” in the central and southern Gaza Strip, which are reportedly aimed at expanding the buffer zone. The military said that it partially recaptured a key area in the territory.

The military said it had "begun targeted ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip to expand the security perimeter and create a partial buffer between the north and south".

“As part of the ground activities, the troops expanded their control further to the center of the Netzarim Corridor,” the military said. The corridor bisects Gaza as the troops of the 252nd Division entered the Netzarim Corridor area, capturing around half of it, up to the Salah a-Din road.

The IDF also said that it deployed the Golani Brigade to the southern part of the Gaza border, with the aim of preparing itself for future actions in the Strip.

Palestinian militant group Hamas said the ground operation and the incursion into the Netzarim Corridor were a "new and dangerous violation" of the two-month-old ceasefire agreement. In a statement, the group reaffirmed its commitment to the deal calling on mediators to "assume their responsibilities."

The operations were launched a day after conducting an aerial bombardment on the Strip that shattered the two-month-old ceasefire with Hamas.

Panic among Gazans

IDF earlier urged Gazans to evacuate areas near the border as long lines of fleeing civilians filled the roads of Gaza on Wednesday.

People are fearing for their lives as families with young children fled northern Gaza for areas further south.

Fred Oola, who is a senior medical officer at the Red Cross field hospital in Rafah, said the renewed strikes had shattered the relative calm of the past two months.

"Now, we can feel the panic in the air... and we can see the pain and devastation in the faces of those we are helping," he said in a statement.

Israel's message to Gazans

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz addressed the "residents of Gaza", ruled by Hamas since 2007, saying in a video statement: "This is the last warning."

"Take the advice of the president of the United States. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you -- including the possibility of leaving for other places in the world for those who want to," he added.

Katz referred to a warning earlier this month by US President Donald Trump, who said: "To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that sparked the war, 58 are still held by Gaza militants, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.