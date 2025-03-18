Israel said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Tuesday, after air raid sirens sounded in several areas in Israel's south.

Advertisment

Sirens went off in Beersheba and parts of the Negev desert, according to the Israeli military's Home Front Command.

A military statement later said that "a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (air force) prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

This was the first reported attack on Israel from Yemen since a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza came into force on January 19.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Not a one-day attack': Israel warns Hamas of continuing military operation in Gaza, says US had their back

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who have targeted Israel before, condemned the resumption of strikes on Gaza on Tuesday, vowing escalation in support of Palestinians after threatening earlier this month to attack Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

The wave of Israeli strikes, by far the deadliest since the truce took effect, killed more than 400 people across the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run territory.

Advertisment

The Huthis' supreme political council condemned in a statement "the Zionist enemy's resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip".

"The Palestinian people will not be left alone in this battle, and Yemen will continue its support and assistance, and escalate confrontation steps," it added.

Also read: US strikes Houthi-held city in Yemen after Trump warns of ‘great force’ against retaliation

The Huthis, part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against the United States and Israel, launched scores of drone and missile attacks on passing ships and Israeli territory during the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.