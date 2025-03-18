As Israel continued attacking Gaza with deadly airstrikes, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that the strikes were not a "one-day attack", adding that the operation would continue in Gaza in the coming days.

Advertisment

The US had been given advance warning of the Israeli strikes and it supported them, Saar, while speaking at a meeting with the powerful pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC in Jerusalem said.

'Fully coordinated with Washington'

An Israeli spokesperson said that the return to fighting was "fully coordinated with Washington". Israeli government spokesman David Mencer thanked the Trump administration "for their unyielding support for Israel" and for the "fortification of Israel's security".

Advertisment

Also read: Israel’s latest Gaza attack kills 400: Why is it happening now, and what does it mean for ceasefire?

The alliance is "stronger than ever", he told reporters.

This comes after Hamas accused the US of extending "unlimited political and military support" to Israel, stressing that Washington holds full responsibility for the massacres in Gaza.

Advertisment

"With its unlimited political and military support for the occupation (Israel), Washington bears full responsibility for the massacres and the killing of women and children in Gaza," Hamas said in a statement.

Also read: 'US responsible for massacre': Hamas accuses Trump admin of partnering with Israel as airstrike kills 330 in Gaza

How many have been killed so far?

More than 400 people have been killed by the overnight Israeli air strikes on Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The Israeli airstrikes have made the last 24 hours the deadliest for Palestinians in Gaza since the first months of the war in 2023.

The Israeli military said that it is hitting "terror targets" across Gaza after the ceasefire talks with Palestinian militant group Hamas failed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says Israel will "act against Hamas with increasing military strength", accusing Hamas of "repeated refusal to release our hostages", and of rejecting proposals to extend the ceasefire.

Also read: Israel strikes in Gaza kill senior Hamas leaders, including head of interior ministry: Reports

Meanwhile, hostages' families and supporters gathered at the Knesset in Jerusalem and Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, protesting the government's decision to end the ceasefire deal and resume airstrikes in Gaza.

The mother of a hostage accused Netanyahu of "choosing to murder our hostages", saying, "This is a war that will bury our families if it isn’t stopped."

Also read: 'Netanyahu choosing to murder hostages': Families of slain Israeli hostages urge Trump 'to secure deal now'

(With inputs from agencies)