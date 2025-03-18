Daughter of slain Israeli hostage urged US President Donald Trump to help 'secure a deal now' with Palestinian militant group Hamas as Israel resumed deadly overnight airstrikes in Gaza, killing over 400 Palestinians.

Advertisment

Family members of those who were killed while being hostage in Gaza open up outside the Knesset, calling for a return to hostage negotiations.

Noam Peri, the daughter of hostage Chaim Peri, who was murdered in captivity, said that her father could have come home alive.

Also read: Israel’s latest Gaza attack kills 400: Why is it happening now, and what does it mean for ceasefire?

Advertisment

'Secure a deal now'

Recalling the major role he played in reuniting so many hostage families, she urged Trump to take action in securing a deal now.

“We need his leadership along with the world’s urgent action—to secure a deal now,” Peri said.

Advertisment

Ayelet Svatitzky's brother, Nadav Popplewell, was killed while being held in Gaza.

Svatitzky stressed that there are 59 hostages still trapped in Gaza, "enduring unthinkable horrors—starved, tortured and chained."

Also read: 'US responsible for massacre': Hamas accuses Trump admin of partnering with Israel as airstrike kills 330 in Gaza

“They are struggling to survive. They can still be saved. They can still be brought home. And those who did not survive deserve to be returned and buried with dignity," she added.

She called on to "do everything to bring them back".

"We must return to the ceasefire and negotiations, and secure their release. A deal is the only way to bring them all back. There are still lives to save. Let’s bring them all home.”

Also read: Over 330 killed as Israel conducts 'extensive strikes on terror targets' in Gaza, shattering truce

'Netanyahu choosing to murder hostages'

Hostages' families and supporters gathered at the Knesset in Jerusalem and Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, protesting the government's decision to end the ceasefire deal and resume airstrikes in Gaza.

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, in a social media post, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "choosing to murder our hostages".

“This is a war that will bury our families if it isn’t stopped,” she stressed.

Also read: Israel strikes in Gaza kill senior Hamas leaders, including head of interior ministry: Reports

(With inputs from agencies)