The Israeli military conducted "extensive strikes on terror targets" on Tuesday (Mar 18) in Gaza City, killing at least 330 people and injuring hundreds, as per Gaza's health ministry. Explosions were heard in the early hours, with Israel claiming to have conducted strikes on Hamas targets.

"The health ministry has recorded more than 330 deaths, most of them Palestinian women and children, and hundreds of wounded, dozens of them in critical condition," the head of the ministry, Mohammed Zaqut, told AFP news agency.

The strikes hit multiple parts of the enclave, from north to south, with several hospitals reporting deaths and injuries.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas accused Israel of violating their ceasefire agreement. In a statement, Hamas said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "and his extremist government have decided to overturn the ceasefire agreement, exposing the prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate".

A top Hamas official also said Israel decided to sacrifice its hostages as Tel Aviv has shattered a period of relative calm since a January truce.

"Netanyahu's decision to resume war is a decision to sacrifice the occupation's prisoners and impose a death sentence on them," Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.

Rishq added that the Israeli premier was using the fighting as a political "lifeboat" to distract from internal crises.

Why is Israel conducting strikes on Gaza amid ceasefire?

Israel said the strikes on the Gaza Strip follow "Hamas' repeated refusal to release our hostages".

The air strikes were ordered after "Hamas's repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators," it said in a statement, adding that Israel would now act with "increased military force" against Hamas.

An Israeli official told AFP that the extensive operation targeting Hamas leadership and infrastructure would last "as long as necessary".

The Israeli military "has launched a series of preemptive strikes targeting mid-ranking military commanders, leadership officials and terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," said the official, who declined to be named.

The official added that the operation "will continue as long as necessary, and will expand beyond air strikes".

Did Israel consult Trump administration before strikes?

In an interview with Fox News, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight – and as President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay. All hell will break loose."

"All of the terrorists in the Middle East… Iranian-backed terror proxies and Iran themselves should take President Trump seriously when he says he's not afraid to stand for law-abiding people," Leavitt added.

