The Israeli army on Tuesday launched a wave of deadly overnight strikes, the most intense since the ceasefire began in January, killing more than 330 people, including some senior Hamas leaders.

Advertisment

Two Hamas sources told news agency AFP that Mahmoud Abu Watfa, who headed the terror group's interior ministry, was also killed in the overnight IDF airstrikes.

Also read: ‘Positive discussion this week’: Trump set for talks with Putin on ending Ukraine war, Witkoff says

The strikes also killed Issam Da'alis, a member of Hamas's political bureau in Gaza and head of the governmental activity monitoring committee. He held a position somewhat similar to Hamas's prime minister.

Advertisment

Notably, reports about Da'alis's death have been circulated since July 2024. Some claimed that he was killed last year in an airstrike. In January also, Asharq al-Awsat news site quoted Hamas sources as confirming his death.

Also read: Trump warns Iran as Houthis claim third attack on US ships in 48 hours

Media reports further claimed that Bahjat Abu Sultan, who is the Head of central operations in Gaza’s Interior Ministry, also died.

Advertisment

Ubaida Al-Jamassi, a senior member of the Hamas' political bureau, was also killed.

Abu Omar Al-Hatta, the Secretary-General of Gaza's Ministry of Justice, quoted Hamas sources in January as confirming his death.

Also read: Aurangzeb tomb row: What's happening in India's Nagpur?

What would happen to the truce?

A Hamas official told AFP that the group was "working with mediators to curb the aggression", after Israel unleashed its deadliest strikes since a ceasefire took effect in January.

"Hamas adhered to the ceasefire agreement and implemented it precisely, but the Israeli occupation reneged on its commitment and reversed it by resuming aggression and war," the official told AFP.

Also read: Religious tourism fuels India’s economic and real estate boom

It added, "Hamas and the resistance factions are in constant session to assess the situation and working with mediators to curb the aggression." So far, Hamas has not responded to the Israeli strikes.

Israel has also urged Gazans to evacuate areas near the border.

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents "specifically in the neighbourhoods of Beit Hanoun, Khirbet Khuza'a, Abasan al-Kabira, and Al-Jadida".

"These designated areas are considered dangerous combat zones... For your own safety, you must evacuate immediately to the known shelters in western Gaza City and those in Khan Yunis," the post said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.