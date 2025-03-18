Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday (Mar 18) claimed responsibility for a third attack on an American aircraft carrier group in 48 hours, calling it retaliation for the recent US strikes.

This came as US President Donald Trump declared that he would hold Iran directly responsible for any future attacks by Houthi rebels.

This recent strike in Yemen had killed 53 people and wounded 98 on Saturday.

In a Telegram post, the Houthis said they targeted the USS Harry S Truman carrier group with missiles and drones, making it the "third in the past 48 hours" in the northern Red Sea.

The United States has been carrying out strikes on Houthi targets for months. These conflicts will have consequences for the broader Middle East region because Iran's involvement might lead to major escalation as tensions between Tehran and Washington already exist.

Targeting Iran, Trump said, "Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadrship of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences."

"They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, "Intelligence", Trump added.

"Any further attack or retaliation by the "Houthis" will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there. Iran has played 'the innocent victim" of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control, said Trump in his post.

(With inputs from agencies)