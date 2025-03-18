After Israeli army launched a wave of deadly strikes in Gaza, Palestinian militant group Hamas accused the US of exending "unlimited political and military support" to Israel, stressing that Washington holds full responsibility for the massacres in Gaza.

The Palestinian militant group blamed Trump's administration for "unlimited political and military support" to Israel for a deadly wave of air strikes in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians.

"With its unlimited political and military support for the occupation (Israel), Washington bears full responsibility for the massacres and the killing of women and children in Gaza," Hamas said in a statement.

It further said that the US has coordinated with Israel in the "criminal occupation" and resuming the genocide.

The Palestinian militant group issued a statement on Telegram, saying that "the criminal occupation, with prior American coordination, is resuming its genocide and committing dozens of massacres against our people.”

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanua said that the US coordination confirms its partnership in the genocide.

“The occupation’s prior coordination with the US administration confirms its partnership in the genocide against our people and provides cover for its war crimes," the spokesperson said.

"Hamas fully adhered to all the agreement terms, but the occupation rejected it," Abdel Latif al-Qanua added.

The Israeli military conducted "extensive strikes on terror targets" on Tuesday (Mar 18) in Gaza City, killing at least 330 people and injuring hundreds, as per Gaza's health ministry. The strikes hit multiple parts of the enclave, from north to south, with several hospitals reporting deaths and injuries.

Denies preparing to attack Israel

The Palestinian militant group also denied the Israeli claims of preparing to attack Israel before the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes.

“The allegations made by the occupation regarding preparations by the resistance to launch an attack are baseless. They are merely pretexts to justify its return to war and the escalation of its bloody aggression,” it alleged.

Israel plans to move forward with Gaza op

Israel has a concrete plan "to move forward" with its military campaign in Gaza, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel.

The official further said that if Hamas agrees to go back to "genuine negotiation", Israel will go back to "genuine talks" and will stop the offensive.

"At the moment, we’re left without any choice," the official added.

Another Israeli official told an Israeli newspaper that Israel's goal in the renewed air campaign in Gaza is to push Hamas to agree to the original "Witkoff proposal" for hostage talks.

“Without small releases of hostage and without games, the goal is to get everyone out,” the official said.

“Israel waited three weeks for Hamas to begin serious talks on the Witkoff outline,” the official added. “That didn’t happen.”

(With inputs from agencies)