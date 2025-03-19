The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement on Wednesday on the recent strikes and the developing situation in Gaza.

The MEA said that it is concerned about the situation and stressed upon the importance of the release of the hostages.

MEA gave a call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to continue for the people of Gaza.

"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released. We also call for supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained", the MEA said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had announced about conducting "extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas" in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said, "In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip."

In a series of posts on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office explained that the strikes were conducted after the instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, due to Hamas's repeated refusal to release hostages, its rejection of all of the proposals received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength", the Prime Minister's Office wrote on X.

In an operational update on Wednesday, the IDF shared that it struck a Hamas military site in Gaza at night where preparations were being made to fire projectiles into Israel.

IDF further added that the Israeli Navy also struck several vessels along the coastal areas of Gaza which as per them were intended to be used for conducting terrorist activities by the groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

"The IDF struck a Hamas military site in northern Gaza overnight where preparations were being made to fire projectiles at Israeli territory. In addition, the Israeli Navy struck several vessels in the coastal area of Gaza. These vessels were intended to be used for terrorist activities by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad", IDF wrote on X.

As per Al Jazeera, at least 14 people have been killed in the overnight and early morning Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that Israel launched overnight strikes on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of more than 400 people and injured hundreds more.

