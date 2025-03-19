Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Mar 18) warned that the latest wave of airstrikes on Gaza, which reportedly left hundreds dead, were "only the beginning" while declaring that future negotiations with Hamas "will take place only under fire."

The overnight bombardment—the largest since a truce took effect on 19 January—have killed more than 400 people across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

"Hamas has already felt the strength of our arm in the past 24 hours. And I want to promise you — and them — this is only the beginning."

Ceasefire talks in limbo

Efforts to extend the ceasefire have stalled, with Israel and Hamas at odds over the next steps. Israel has vowed to continue its campaign until all captives taken during Hamas's 7 October 2023 attack are returned.

Netanyahu in his address made clear: "from now on, negotiations will take place only under fire," and that "Military pressure is essential for the release of additional hostages".

By Tuesday afternoon, the bombardment had largely subsided, though sporadic strikes continued.

Washington approved the strikes?

Hamas, which has yet to respond militarily, accused Israel of attempting to force its surrender. The Palestinian militant group denounced Tel Aviv's operation, accusing Israel of trying "to overturn the ceasefire agreement" brokered by US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators. A spokesperson also warned that renewed violence would "impose a death sentence" on the remaining hostages.

Meanwhile, the White House said Israel had consulted US President Donald Trump before launching the strikes. Israel, in turn, described the operation as "fully coordinated" with Washington.

A US State Department spokesperson blamed Hamas and said: "Hamas bears total responsibility... for the resumption of hostilities".

Netanyahu's office too blamed Hamas and said: "Hamas's repeated refusal to release our hostages".

Defence Minister Israel Katz reinforced the hardline stance. "Hamas must understand that the rules of the game have changed," he said, threatening to crush the group unless hostages were freed immediately.

(With inputs from agencies)