World leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after a wave of Israeli strikes hit the besieged Palestinian enclave on Tuesday (Mar 18).

The intense fighting has killed over 400 people, said Palestinian health authority.

Israel pledged to keep fighting until all hostages held by Palestinian militants are freed, while Hamas accused Israel of trying to force it to "surrender".

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Palestinian militant group of consequences it "cannot imagine" if it did not release the hostages held in Gaza.

"Without the release of our hostages, Israel has no alternative but resuming military operations," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said.

US lashes out at Hamas

The United States, on Tuesday (Mar 18), lashed out at Hamas, stating that the Palestinian militant group chose war by refusing to release hostages, sparking Israel's most intense strikes since the ceasefire.

"Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war," National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

UK calls for return to dialogue

The British government called on the warring sides to "return urgently to dialogue" to end fighting.

"We want to see this ceasefire agreement re-established as soon as possible," said Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman.

He further called the reported civilian casualties from Israeli strikes overnight as "appalling".

France condemns Israeli strikes

The French Foreign Affairs department released a statement, calling for "an immediate end to hostilities".

"France condemns the Israeli strikes carried out since yesterday on the Gaza Strip, which have caused numerous civilian casualties," it said.

Italy says strikes jeopardised diplomatic efforts

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the wave of strikes by Israel jeopardised diplomatic efforts to return hostages to Israel.

"We are following with great concern the resumption of fighting in Gaza," she told the Italian senate.

She said that the move "jeopardises the objectives we are all working towards: the release of all hostages and a permanent end to hostility, as well as the restoration of full humanitarian assistance in the (Gaza) Strip."

Qatar calls on international community to Israel

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on the international community to unite and pressure Israel into implementing an immediate ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies)