Iraqi Prime Minister escapes assassination attempt after explosive-laden drone targets his house

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped an assassination attempt on him in Baghdad after an explosive-laden drone targeted his residence on Sunday.

A statement from the Iraqi military said the attack targeted Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the failed assassination bid.

Al-Kadhimi went on to Twitter moments after the attack and called for “calm and restraint from everyone.”

"Thank God, I am fine and among my people," he tweeted on his official account.

"I was and still am a redemption project for Iraq and the people of Iraq. The missiles of treachery will not discourage the believers and will shake a hair of the stability and determination of our heroic security forces to preserve people's security, achieve justice and set the law in place," he said.

كنت ومازلت مشروع فداء للعراق وشعب العراق، صواريخ الغدر لن تثبط عزيمة المؤمنين، ولن تهتز شعرة في ثبات وإصرار قواتنا الأمنية البطلة على حفظ أمن الناس وإحقاق الحق ووضع القانون في نصابه.

The Iraqi military said that Al-Kadhimi was unharmed and in good health, and that security forces were “taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt.”

Calling the assassination attempt "an act of terrorism", the United States condemned the attack on the Iraqi prime minister and offered assistance to investigate the matter.

“We are following the reported drone attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi. We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed. This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” the US department of state said in a statement.

“We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack. Our commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable. The United States stands with the government and people of Iraq,” it added.

The attack comes in the backdrop of tensions in the capital. Supporters of Iran-backed militia groups have been staging demonstrations near the Green Zone, protesting against the results of a general election last month which dealt a blow to their parliamentary power.

The groups, who have grown their political power considerably in Iraq over the years, alleged voter fraud and irregularities in counting the results of the October 10 election.

Protests by supporters of parties turned violent on Friday when demonstrators pelted police with stones near the Green Zone, injuring several officers.

The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator.

Independent analysts say the election results were a reflection of anger towards the Iran-backed armed groups, which are widely accused of involvement in the killing of nearly 600 protesters who took the street in separate, anti-government demonstrations in 2019.

