Iraq preparing to end presence of US-led coalition, says PM Mohamed Shia al-Sudani

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office on Friday (Jan 5) said that the government is beginning the process to end the presence of US-led international coalition forces in the country.

The United States has deployed over 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq as a part of a mission which as per Washington is targeted to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State.

"Government is setting the date for the start of the bilateral committee to put arrangements to end the presence of the international coalition forces in Iraq permanently," a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The committee would comprise of members from the military coalition, said a government official.

"We stress our firm position in ending the existence of the international coalition after the justifications for its existence have ended," Sudani was quoted as saying in the statement.

US military launches retaliatory strike in Baghdad

Sudani's statement comes a day after a US strike killed a military commander of Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi force in Baghdad, who as per Washington, was "actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks" against US forces.

"And finally, I can confirm that on January 4 at approximately 12 PM Iraq time, U.S. forces took necessary and proportionate action against Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari (a.k.a Abu-Taqwa), who was a Harakat-al-Nujaba leader. Abu-Taqwa was actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel," Pentagon Spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in a media briefing.

"The strike also killed another Han member. It is important to note that the strike was taken in self-defence, that no civilians were harmed, and that no infrastructure or facilities were struck," he added.

As per police and militia sources, the missiles hit a car inside Nujaba'a headquarters, killing four people including the group’s local commander and an assistant.

The Iraqi government, condemning the US-led anti-jihadist coalition for the strike and called it "a blatant aggression" as well as "a dangerous escalation and assault".

"The Iraqi armed forces hold the forces of the international coalition responsible for this attack," Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani's office said in a statement.

Attacks against US targets

Washington has till now come under attack at least 100 times since the war broke out between US ally Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Out of these assaults, many have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is a loose alliance of Iran-linked armed groups that oppose US backing for Israel in the Gaza war.