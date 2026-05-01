Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday (May 1) slammed the US bases in the region as “paper tigers” that can’t secure themselves from the regional nations that “worship” America. He also stressed the importance of the Persian Gulf, calling it a “blessing” that is part of Iranian identity and civilisation, and a key pathway for the global economy. This comes as the US continues its blockade of Iranian ports amid the conflict, with tensions continuing to flare over the Strait of Hormuz.

“America's paper tiger bases can't even secure themselves, let alone the regional American-worshippers,” Mojtaba said in a post on X.

In a separate post, he wrote, “The Persian Gulf is a blessing that transcends a mere expanse of blue waters; it is a part of our identity and civilization, a point of connection between nations, and a vital pathway for the global economy.”

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This comes a day after the supreme leader issued a warning to the United States on the day of National Persian Gulf Day, saying that a “new chapter” for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is taking shape, adding that Tehran would secure the Gulf region and eliminate “the enemy’s abuses of the waterway.”

In a message, Mojtaba said that the presence of Americans is the most important reason for insecurity in the region.

“The presence of American aliens and their nesting in the lands of the Persian Gulf is the most important factor of insecurity in the region, and America's illusory bases lack even the ability to ensure their own security, let alone any hope that America could provide security for the region's dependents and Americanophiles,” he said.

“By the grace and power of God, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be one without America, serving the progress, comfort, and welfare of its nations,” he added.