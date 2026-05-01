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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba slams US bases as ‘paper tigers’, calls Persian Gulf ‘blessing’

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 01, 2026, 20:46 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 20:48 IST
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba slams US bases as ‘paper tigers’, calls Persian Gulf ‘blessing’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called US bases “paper tigers” and criticised the United States. He also described the Persian Gulf as vital amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday (May 1) slammed the US bases in the region as “paper tigers” that can’t secure themselves from the regional nations that “worship” America. He also stressed the importance of the Persian Gulf, calling it a “blessing” that is part of Iranian identity and civilisation, and a key pathway for the global economy. This comes as the US continues its blockade of Iranian ports amid the conflict, with tensions continuing to flare over the Strait of Hormuz.

“America's paper tiger bases can't even secure themselves, let alone the regional American-worshippers,” Mojtaba said in a post on X.

In a separate post, he wrote, “The Persian Gulf is a blessing that transcends a mere expanse of blue waters; it is a part of our identity and civilization, a point of connection between nations, and a vital pathway for the global economy.”

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This comes a day after the supreme leader issued a warning to the United States on the day of National Persian Gulf Day, saying that a “new chapter” for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is taking shape, adding that Tehran would secure the Gulf region and eliminate “the enemy’s abuses of the waterway.”

In a message, Mojtaba said that the presence of Americans is the most important reason for insecurity in the region.

“The presence of American aliens and their nesting in the lands of the Persian Gulf is the most important factor of insecurity in the region, and America's illusory bases lack even the ability to ensure their own security, let alone any hope that America could provide security for the region's dependents and Americanophiles,” he said.

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“By the grace and power of God, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be one without America, serving the progress, comfort, and welfare of its nations,” he added.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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