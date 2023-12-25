Iran President Ebrahim Raisi says Israel 'will certainly pay' for killing senior general

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday (Dec 25) that Israel "will certainly pay" for the killing in Syria of a senior general with the Revolutionary Guards.

In a statement, Raisi said: "Without a doubt, this action is another sign of frustration, helplessness and incapacity of the usurping Zionist regime (Israel) in the region." He added that Israel "will certainly pay for this crime".

A report by Iranian state media mentioned the death of Razi Moussavi. The media described him as "one of the most experienced advisors" of the Quds Force, which is the foreign arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Tehran's official IRNA news agency reported that Moussavi "was killed during an attack by the Zionist regime a few hours ago in Zeinabiyah district in the suburbs of Damascus". He used a different name for Sayyida Zeinab, which is south of the Syrian capital.

According to IRNA, the general was "active in the field of providing logistical support to the axis of resistance in Syria".

In a statement, the IRGC confirmed Moussavi's death, stating that the general he saying he was killed in a "missile attack" and vowed that Israel "will pay for this crime".

The statement also added that Moussavi was a companion of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds commander who was killed in Baghdad in a US drone strike in 2020. Next week Iran will mark the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's assassination.

Iran's state TV said Moussavi was targeted by "three missiles" and aired footage showing smoke rising from the area of the strike.

Israeli strikes on Syria

Since Syria's civil war began in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour. Majorly, it has targeted Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Ever since the war began against Hamas this year in October, Israel has intensified attacks there, particularly against Hezbollah. Israel hardly comments on reported strikes in Syria.