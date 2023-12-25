Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu says visited Gaza, vows to 'intensify' fighting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Dec 25) visited the Gaza Strip — a day when the world is celebrating Christmas. His party said that Netanyahu vowed to step up the army's assault on the Palestinian territory.

According to a Likud party statement, Netanyahu said: "I just came back from Gaza... we're not stopping, we're continuing to fight and we're intensifying the fighting in the coming days. It's going to be a long war that's not close to ending."

Netanyahu was also booed by the families of hostages taken by Gaza militants on Monday when he addressed parliament, vowing to bring the captives home but saying "more time" was needed. Netanyahu said, "We wouldn't be able to secure the release of hostages without military pressure."

The families chanted from the gallery: "Now! Now!"

Netanyahu said he spoke to Israeli field commanders who said they needed "more time" to finish the mission. "We won't stop until victory," Netanyahu added.

Israel claims 129 hostages were abducted on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel. Some of them were released in a deal between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar. But some are still held in the Palestinian territory.

There's no ending in sight of the ongoing war in Gaza, with Israel continuing to pound the region with Monday becoming one of the deadliest days since the war began on October 7.

Palestinian health officials said that at least 70 people were killed in the centre of the besieged strip, many were reportedly women and children. Injured Gazans were rushed to the Khan Younis hospital.

The Palestinian health officials said that eight others were killed as Israeli planes and tanks carried out dozens of airstrikes on houses and roads in nearby al-Bureij and al-Nusseirat.

According to the medics, an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed 23, bringing total Palestinian fatalities overnight to more than 100.

Gaza health ministry said on Monday that 20,674 people have been killed and 54,536 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7.

