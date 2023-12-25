Israel-Hamas war: US-funded infrastructure projects in Gaza largely unscathed in conflict

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has destroyed the Gaza Strip, with the death toll over 20,000. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press last Friday (Dec 22), even though the conflict is intensifying, major infrastructure projects funded by the US have largely remained unscathed. The report said that since early October, at least five US-funded community and youth projects appeared to be damaged or destroyed, likely by the Israeli military.

Satellite images shared by Maxar Technologies on Dec 20 found that over a dozen major projects backed by Washington appeared to be intact. The Israel military has not commented on the damage to these projects and the exact cause of the damage in the satellite images could not be determined by the photos alone, the report said.

'War is exacting a terrible toll'

Speaking to the Associated Press, Sean Carroll, the president of Anera, a US contractor that has built dozens of infrastructure projects in Gaza, including a sports club that was recently damaged in the war, called its destruction “a terrible tragedy.”

Also read: At least 68 killed in Gaza Strip following Israeli strike on refugee camp

“This war is exacting a terrible toll - on human lives and the infrastructure of daily life - that will be felt for decades to come,” Carroll said.

The Gaza YMCA library, which was renovated with $89,000 in American funds, escaped unscathed, while at least one city block next to it was entirely levelled. The report further said that the Rosary Sisters School, which teaches both Muslim and Christian children, sustained some damage in a recent airstrike.

Satellite images show debris and damage strewn across the school’s courtyard. Last year, around $495,000 in US taxpayer funds built new classrooms with smart boards, air conditioning, an elevator, and a new floor to have space for a high school.

Also read: Israeli military releases video of huge Hamas tunnel where five hostages were found dead

Images also showed two different centres serving children with disabilities appear to have been damaged or destroyed in recent days.

Since the conflict began on Oct 7, Israel has blamed Hamas for the damage, saying that the Palestinian militant group used Gaza's civilian infrastructure as cover to launch attacks, hide militants and weapons, and build tunnels underground.