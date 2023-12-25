Israel-Hamas war: At least 68 killed in Gaza Strip following Israeli strike on refugee camp

At least 68 people were killed by an Israeli strike in a refugee camp in central Gaza as the war between Israel and Hamas will soon enter its third month. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Sunday (Dec 24), the strike was on the Maghazi refugee camp east of Deir al-Balah. The deaths include at least 12 women and seven children. The Palestinian health ministry had earlier given the death toll as 70.

The Israeli military has not commented on the development yet. The report said that the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend climbed to 15.

'No safe place in Gaza anyway'

Speaking to the news agency, Ahmad Turokmani, who lost several family members including his daughter and grandson in the strike said, "We were all targeted. There is no safe place in Gaza anyway."

Also read: Hopes of truce revived as Egypt proposes ambitious peace plan

Last Friday, Israeli airstrikes on two houses in Gaza killed 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family. A spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense Department said that one of the houses, located in Gaza City, became one of the deadliest airstrikes in the war after 76 people from the al-Mughrabi family were killed.

Meanwhile, an Israeli strike overnight hit a house in a refugee camp west of the city of Rafah, on Gaza’s border with Egypt, killing at least two men. Another Israeli missile struck a building in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing two people and wounding six others.

Gaza death toll hits 20,424

The total number of deaths in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing conflict has climbed to 20,424, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday. The toll included 166 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Israel has been facing international criticism for the civilian death toll but it blames Hamas, citing the militants’ use of crowded residential areas and tunnels.

Israel also faces allegations of mistreating Palestinian men and teenage boys detained in homes, shelters, hospitals, and elsewhere during its offensive. It has denied abuse allegations and said those without links to militants are quickly released.