Israeli military releases video of huge Hamas tunnel where five hostages were found dead

The Israeli military released chilling footage of what is said to be the inside of a huge tunnel dug up by the Hamas terrorist group where five Israeli hostages were found dead.

The clip shows the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) gathering at the entrance of the tunnel, which is said to be more than 32ft below schools and hospitals in Jabalia city, north of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military believes that the passage, which was discovered during the military raid carried out to ‘dismantle' the Hamas operation, was the “underground headquarters” of the terrorist group in North Gaza.

Bodies discovered earlier this month

Eylon Levy, the spokesperson for Israel's armed forces, said the bodies of three soldiers —Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, Sergeant Ron Sherman, and Corporal Nik Beizer —as well as of Eden Zacharia and Elia Toledanon, taken from the Nova festival during the October 7 attacks, were discovered at the site earlier this month. In a centralized intelligence effort, IDF troops located and recovered the bodies of 5 hostages—abducted during the October 7 Massacre—and brought them back to Israel:



🕯️WO Ziv Dado

🕯️SGT Ron Sherman

🕯️CPL Nik Beizer

🕯️Eden Zacharia

🕯️Elia Toledano



May their memory be a… pic.twitter.com/tq1UlLo8Z2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 24, 2023 × In a statement published on X on Sunday (Dec 2) evening, Levy said, “The IDF has completed an extensive operation to dismantle Hamas' northern underground headquarters in Gaza, revealing underground infrastructure where IDF soldiers discovered hostages’ bodies.”

“In fierce battles to secure the Hamas stronghold of Jabalia, the IDF exposed a strategic tunnel network that served as Hamas' northern headquarters in Gaza. The first level was 10m deep under the city, the second dozens of meters deep,” he said.

“In the Hamas underground terror network, the IDF recovered the bodies of five 10/7 hostages: Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, Sergeant Ron Sherman, Corporal Nik Beizer, Eden Zacharia, and Elia Toledano. May their memory be a blessing,” he added.

Israel plans to flood Hamas tunnels in Gaza with seawater

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Israeli armed forces are mulling flooding the Hamas tunnel network in Gaza with seawater.

Also read | Churches, markets across Europe on high alert amidst Christmas terror attack scare

The military initiated the trial earlier this month when it began pumping seawater into the subterranean network to drive Hamas militants above ground and deny them a significant strategic advantage.

It had assembled large seawater pumps roughly one mile north of the Al-Shati refugee camp around the middle of last month. Each of at least five pumps can draw water from the Mediterranean Sea and move thousands of cubic metres of water per hour into the tunnels, flooding them within weeks.