Churches, markets across Europe on high alert amidst Christmas terror attack scare

Additional security measures were in place in churches and key markets across Europe ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities amidst the terror scare.

Intelligence agencies across the continent are worried these places could face serious terror threats in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Germany on Sunday (Dec 24) imposed additional security checks at the iconic Cologne Cathedral where police scoured the complex with sniffer dogs and made the worshippers face searches.

Police said they have been told of a potential threat ahead of New Year celebrations but added that they would be imposing security measures for Christmas as well.

Some reports have suggested the terror threat could be linked to an Afghanistan-based branch of the ISIS terror group.

Austria, France also on high alert

Austrian police were also on high alert on Christmas Eve, as they issued a warning of heightened threat because of “terrorist actors across Europe calling for attacks on Christian events.”

Police added that people visiting churches, religious services and Christmas markets could face additional searches and scrutiny.

France, meanwhile, arrested five suspects linked to a potential terror threat to a Christmas market in Strasbourg. The site was attacked in 2018 as well, resulting in the death of five people.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote to police chiefs on Friday, urging "extreme vigilance" over Christmas because of "persistent tensions at an international level, especially in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict".

Israel-Hamas war overshadows Christmas

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has raised fears of violence across the continent, overshadowing Christmas celebrations.

The Dutch authorities last week said they were raising the terror threat level in the wake of groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda encouraging attacks in the West.

Germany has also witnessed Islamists calling for violence. A German tourist was even stabbed to death in Paris earlier this month by a man linked to ISIS.

Sweden is on high alert following the Quran-burning incident.

Authorities in the Czech Republic were taking extra precautions following the mass shooting at a Prague university which left 14 people dead. However, they said the incident was not linked to any extremist or terror group.