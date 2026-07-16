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'Iran only understands force': US senator backs Trump as IRGC vows 'severest blows'

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 03:46 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 03:47 IST
'Iran only understands force': US senator backs Trump as IRGC vows 'severest blows'

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Senator Tom Cotton backed President Trump’s use of force against Iran, arguing Tehran only understands strength, while the IRGC vowed “severest blows” and promised to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.

US Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday (July 15) said Iran and its regional allies could not be trusted to negotiate in good faith, arguing that President Donald Trump's use of military force was the only approach Tehran understood.

Also read: Trump warns Iran ‘will be defeated very soon,’ asks Tehran to ‘better behave’

In a post on X, Cotton accused Iran-backed groups of repeatedly violating agreements and warned against taking the Iranian leadership's rhetoric lightly.

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"Iran's proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, don't negotiate in good faith. They will lie, cheat, and break deals. When the regime chants 'Death to America,' we should all believe they mean it. President Trump is speaking the only language Tehran understands: force," Cotton wrote.

Also read: ‘Justice has finally been served': Meloni reacts as Italy's apex court upholds life sentences in Saman Abbas honour killing case

His remarks came as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate following a fresh wave of US military strikes against Iranian targets.

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Also read: Iran rules out negotiations with United States after fresh American strikes

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander Ali Ozmaei vowed a strong military response while reaffirming Tehran's strategy of keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed.

"In response to the commander-in-chief, while maintaining the strategy of keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, we will inflict the severest blows on the aggressor enemy," Ozmaei said in a post on X.

Also read: ‘We’re going to knock out all their power plants’: Trump warns Iran of bigger strikes if Tehran doesn’t agree for negotiation

The exchange of statements underscores the increasingly confrontational rhetoric from both sides, with senior US and Iranian officials signalling little room for diplomacy as the conflict intensifies.

Also read: 'Targeting Iran's military capabilities': US launches fresh strikes as explosions rock Ahvaz, Chabahar

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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