/'Iran only understands force': US senator backs Trump as IRGC vows 'severest blows'

US Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday (July 15) said Iran and its regional allies could not be trusted to negotiate in good faith, arguing that President Donald Trump's use of military force was the only approach Tehran understood.

In a post on X, Cotton accused Iran-backed groups of repeatedly violating agreements and warned against taking the Iranian leadership's rhetoric lightly.

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"Iran's proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, don't negotiate in good faith. They will lie, cheat, and break deals. When the regime chants 'Death to America,' we should all believe they mean it. President Trump is speaking the only language Tehran understands: force," Cotton wrote.

His remarks came as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate following a fresh wave of US military strikes against Iranian targets.

Also read: Iran rules out negotiations with United States after fresh American strikes

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander Ali Ozmaei vowed a strong military response while reaffirming Tehran's strategy of keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed.

"In response to the commander-in-chief, while maintaining the strategy of keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, we will inflict the severest blows on the aggressor enemy," Ozmaei said in a post on X.