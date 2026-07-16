/'Iran only understands force': US senator backs Trump as IRGC vows 'severest blows'

US Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday (July 15) said Iran and its regional allies could not be trusted to negotiate in good faith, arguing that President Donald Trump's use of military force was the only approach Tehran understood.
In a post on X, Cotton accused Iran-backed groups of repeatedly violating agreements and warned against taking the Iranian leadership's rhetoric lightly.
"Iran's proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, don't negotiate in good faith. They will lie, cheat, and break deals. When the regime chants 'Death to America,' we should all believe they mean it. President Trump is speaking the only language Tehran understands: force," Cotton wrote.
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His remarks came as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate following a fresh wave of US military strikes against Iranian targets.
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Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander Ali Ozmaei vowed a strong military response while reaffirming Tehran's strategy of keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed.
"In response to the commander-in-chief, while maintaining the strategy of keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, we will inflict the severest blows on the aggressor enemy," Ozmaei said in a post on X.
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The exchange of statements underscores the increasingly confrontational rhetoric from both sides, with senior US and Iranian officials signalling little room for diplomacy as the conflict intensifies.