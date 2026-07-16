/Trump warns Iran ‘will be defeated very soon,’ asks Tehran to ‘better behave’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 15) said Iran would be "defeated very soon" and claimed that Tehran "badly" wanted to settle with Washington, while making clear that any decision on a potential agreement would rest with the United States.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Pennsylvania for the Defence and Innovation Summit on July 15, Trump struck a defiant tone on both diplomacy and the ongoing confrontation with Iran. "We'll have Iran defeated soon. They'll be defeated very soon," Trump said, without elaborating on what he meant by Iran's defeat or providing a timeline.

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The US president also claimed that Tehran was eager to resolve its differences with Washington but insisted that the United States would decide whether any settlement would move forward. "Iran badly wants to settle with the United States," Trump said, offering no further details about any ongoing or potential diplomatic contacts.

Asked about possible negotiations, Trump said he was not inclined to impose deadlines but issued a fresh warning to Tehran. "I don't like giving deadlines. They'd better behave," he said. Trump also defended recent US military strikes on Iran, saying the action was taken because Tehran "did not obey". He did not specify what actions by Iran had prompted the operation.