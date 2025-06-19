/Where is Strait of Hormuz? Can Iran really close it as some officials threatened amid war with Israel?

If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, much of the world could go without fuel. After the Israeli bombing that started on June 13, several Iranian politicians have suggested that the Strait should be closed. Esmail Kowsari, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said the option was 'under consideration'. Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important? Can Iran really close the strait? Here is what you should know:

What is the Strait of Hormuz? Why is it strategically important?

Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway located between Iran and Oman. The strait, only 33 kilometres across at its narrowest point, links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea. It is the only sea passage for oil exports from key oil producers in the Gulf, like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Qatar.

Why is Strait of Hormuz important for global trade?

Through this chokepoint passes nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil. It is estimated that 20 million barrels of petroleum liquids were transported every day through the strait in 2024. Nearly a third of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade also passes through the strait.

A closure or disruption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz can cause a rise in global energy prices.



It can play havoc with supply chains and impact economies, particularly in Asian importers like China, India, Japan and South Korea, which together account for 84 per cent of its crude oil shipments.

Much of the Gulf oil and LNG for Europe also passes through the Strait of Homuz. These factors make the waterway strategically important for global energy security.





Does Iran really control Strait of Hormuz?

The direct answer is, not entirely. But Iran's geographic position is along the northern coast of the Strait of Hormuz. This helps Iran exert influence on the strait. Technically, Iran can block traffic along the strait, as its narrowest point, at 21 nautical miles, is partly within its territorial waters, overlapping with Oman’s to the south.

Iranian military presence near the Strait of Hormuz

In theory, at least, Iran can deploy naval mines, launch ballistic and cruise missiles, suicide drones, fast attack boats, as well as Kilo and Ghadir class submarines. While it has not entirely used its military muscle in the strait, it has often threatened to do so. Iranian military's presence in the nearby strategic islands such as Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa emboldens it to disrupt shipping along the Strait of Hormuz.

Has Iran ever fully closed Strait of Hormuz?

No, because it's against global law on 'innocent passage', specifically the international maritime law, formally known as United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS. Iran has ratified the 1982 convention, though it has not signed the treaty.



Besides, Oman has control over the southern coast of the strait, which limits Iran’s ability to exert any unilateral control over the strait.

Iran's threats to close or block Strait of Hormuz are not new: Past actions

Even so, Iran has quite often resorted to threatening the global community with closure or blocking of the Strait of Hormuz. The threats, which are being made amid the the ongoing war with Israel, happened in 2011, 2012, 2018 and 2019 too, at the height of tensions with the US, Israel, or as a response to international sanctions.



Iran conducted mine attacks on oil tankers and seized some vessels in 2019. In April 2024, it seized a container ship amid the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza.

Will the Tanker War of the 1980s repeat?

But the first major disruption of the Strait of Hormuz occurred during the Iran-Iraq War of 1980–1988. At the time, Iran conducted attacks on neutral oil tankers, disrupting traffic, though not entirely stopping it.

If push comes to shove, Iran can try to hit the strait using its military capabilities around the area. But it is likely going to be one of its last options.