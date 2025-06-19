Israel-Iran war LIVE | It has now been one week since tensions between Israel and Iran erupted into open conflict. The latest round of hostilities began after a series of Israeli air raids on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure last week. Those initial strikes led to retaliatory action from Iran and a sharp increase in attacks across both sides.

While the United States has stated publicly that it is not participating in the attacks, it is assisting in defence efforts. American missile systems, including Patriot and THAAD, are reportedly being used to intercept Iranian drones and missiles aimed at Israel.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made his first public statement since the conflict began on Wednesday (June 18). In a message aired on national television on Wednesday, he said, “Iran will not surrender,” in response to US President Donald Trump’s call for “unconditional surrender.”

Khamenei added, “Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender.”

According to official figures, over 200 people have died in Iran and 24 in Israel since the fighting began. The actual numbers may be higher, as the situation continues to develop rapidly.

Follow WION's Live Coverage of the Israel-Iran war here: