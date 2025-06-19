Israel-Iran war LIVE | It has now been one week since tensions between Israel and Iran erupted into open conflict. The latest round of hostilities began after a series of Israeli air raids on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure last week.
Israel-Iran war LIVE | It has now been one week since tensions between Israel and Iran erupted into open conflict. The latest round of hostilities began after a series of Israeli air raids on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure last week. Those initial strikes led to retaliatory action from Iran and a sharp increase in attacks across both sides.
While the United States has stated publicly that it is not participating in the attacks, it is assisting in defence efforts. American missile systems, including Patriot and THAAD, are reportedly being used to intercept Iranian drones and missiles aimed at Israel.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made his first public statement since the conflict began on Wednesday (June 18). In a message aired on national television on Wednesday, he said, “Iran will not surrender,” in response to US President Donald Trump’s call for “unconditional surrender.”
Khamenei added, “Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender.”
According to official figures, over 200 people have died in Iran and 24 in Israel since the fighting began. The actual numbers may be higher, as the situation continues to develop rapidly.
Follow WION's Live Coverage of the Israel-Iran war here:
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Tehran received multiple US messages requesting negotiations, but Iran has “nothing to say”.
“We have no negotiations with anyone about our missile program,” Araghchi said in a televised interview.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to address the United Nations Human Rights Council today.
Araghchi "will intervene in person... at the beginning of the council's afternoon meeting" at 1300 GMT, said United Nations Human Rights Council spokesperson Pascal Sim.
More than 50 fighter jets attacked selected targets of the nuclear weapons program and industrial sites for the production of missile components in Tehran overnight, claimed Israel.
The municipality of Or Yehuda in Israel released a video on Friday (June 20) that appears to show a fragment hitting the ground after a missile from Iran was intercepted.
The Zionist enemy is being punished. It is being punished right now, says Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi rejects any negotiation with the US while Israeli attacks continue.
Israel and Iran’s air war entered a second week, and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after US President Donald Trump said any decision on potential US involvement would be made within two weeks.
Israeli strikes have damaged five Iranian hospitals and affected patients being treated, the head of Iran’s emergency services told Iranian State TV on Friday.
The Arak Heavy Water Reactor—a facility under comprehensive IAEA safeguards and under construction in strict accordance with the technical specifications agreed upon in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to eliminate any proliferation risk—was bombed yesterday in broad daylight by the Israeli regime, says Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister.
Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army said that "sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran” towards Israel.
Six people injured in latest Iranian missile attack on southern Israel.
The Israeli military says, the Air Force attacked several Iranian missile systems intended to hit our aircraft in the Isfahan area. In recent days, fighter jets have attacked Iranian missile and radar systems in the Isfahan and Tehran regions, which were intended to damage IDF aircraft and prevent their attacks.
There are about 2,000 Australians and family members registered in Iran who want to depart, and another 1,200 in Israel. Other nations that have suspended Tehran embassy operations include Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, Portugal, and Switzerland, says Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
Australia has shuttered its Tehran embassy and ordered officials to leave Iran, the government says, citing a “deteriorating security situation.”
It joins a string of countries closing diplomatic missions in Iran since Israel launched its attack on the country’s nuclear program last week, Australia has directed all its officials and their dependents to leave Iran and has suspended its Tehran embassy operations, Foreign Minister Penny Wong tells a news conference in Adelaide.
Israel conducted overnight strikes on Iran’s heavy water nuclear facilities in Arak and Khondab located in the Markazi Province on Thursday (June 19). Satellite imagery shows the extent of damage.
Read more: Israel-Iran conflict: Satellite images show extent of damage at Iran's heavy water nuclear facilities in Arak
Israel's military said Friday it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project," as the two foes traded fire for an eighth day.
In a statement, the army said it had "completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) headquarters for research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project."
As per reports, at least six people were injured as Iran launched its latest missile attack on Southern Israel.
First responders continue to search buildings for wounded, according to Israel’s emergency services agency Magen David Adom (MDA).
As per reports, following the Iranian missile attack, the train station in Beersheba in southern Israel has been closed.
The IDF in a post on X said that it completed a series of overnight strikes in the heart of Tehran. It said that dozens of targets, including military industrial sites for missile production and the Spand headquarters for research and development of the nuclear weapons project, were attacked overnight.
In the Thursday night operation, the Israeli Air Force deployed over 60 fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence, to strike dozens of Iranian military targets, using around 120 munitions.
As per the Times of Israel, heavy damage was caused by the Iranian ballistic missile that struck Beersheba. The missile struck just outside apartment blocks, setting several cars on fire. Damage was caused to the nearby homes. However, there are no immediate reports of injuries.
Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance, and blood bank service Magen David Adom (MDA) in a statement said that “following the Red Alert sirens that were heard in the past few minutes in southern Israel, no reports of casualties have been received at this stage. MDA teams are being dispatched to scan the areas where reports were received.”
The Israeli army said Friday sirens had sounded in southern Israel after missiles were fired from Iran.
"Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said on Telegram, adding it was working to intercept them.
In a post on X, IDF said “A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.”
The Israeli military said it targeted the Khondab nuclear site near Iran's central city Arak overnight, including a partially-built heavy-water research reactor. Heavy-water reactors produce plutonium, which, like enriched uranium, can be used to make the core of an atom bomb.
Iranian TV showed footage of smoke billowing from the direction of Arak. Iran's atomic energy agency said the attack caused no casualties.
European foreign ministers will hold talks Friday with their Iranian counterpart, hoping to reach a diplomatic solution to the war with Israel as US President Donald Trump mulls the prospect of US involvement.
Israel, claiming Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon, launched air strikes against its arch-enemy a week ago, triggering deadly exchanges.
Iran on Thursday (Jun 19) named Brigadier General Majid Khadami as the new head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence division, after his predecessor and two senior officers were killed in an Israeli airstrike last week. His appointment was announced by Major General Mohammad Pakpour, the newly-installed commander of the IRGC. Khadami replaces Mohammed Kazemi, who was killed on Sunday alongside two other Revolutionary Guards officers — Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri. "During the years that our martyred commanders Kazemi and Mohaqeq led the IRGC Intelligence, we witnessed significant growth in all aspects of intelligence within the IRGC," said Pakpour who recently replaced Hossein Salami, another top general taken out by Israel in a June 13 strike.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (Jun 19) that a change of Iran’s regime was not a goal of Israel’s attacks, but could be a result. This comes as the conflict between the foes enters its seventh day.
“The matter of changing the regime or the fall of this regime is first and foremost a matter for the Iranian people. There is no substitute for this,” Netanyahu said in an interview aired on Kan public television. “And that’s why I didn’t present it as a goal. It could be a result, but it’s not a stated or formal goal that we have.”
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Thursday after talks at the White House with Secretary of State Marco Rubio that there is still time to reach a diplomatic solution with Iran over its nuclear program, to avert a wider conflict.
"The situation in the Middle East remains perilous. We are determined that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon," Lammy said in a statement released by the UK embassy in Washington.
"We discussed how Iran must make a deal to avoid a deepening conflict. A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution," Lammy said of his talks with Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran due to the deteriorating security environment in Iran and has directed the departure of all Australian officials, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday (June 20). Australia's ambassador to Iran will remain in the region to support the government's response to the crisis, Wong said.
For years, Israel has targeted Iranian nuclear scientists, hoping to choke progress on Iran’s nuclear program by striking at the brains behind it.
Now, with Iran and Israel in an open-ended direct conflict, scientists in Israel have found themselves in the crosshairs after an Iranian missile struck a premier research institute known for its work in life sciences and physics, among other fields.
Iran plans to attack the offices of Israel’s Channel 14 news station, which it accuses of being Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “propaganda channel,” Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said today.
IRIB said Iran will target the television offices in the coming days, urging all workers to evacuate them.
On Monday, the Israeli military attacked the studio complex of Iran’s state news channel IRINN, calling it a “communication center that was being used for military purposes by the Iranian Armed Forces.”
An explosion occurred at the residence of the Norwegian ambassador to Israel this evening in Herzliya, the Norwegian foreign ministry says.
“We have been in contact with the embassy tonight. No staff with the embassy was injured during the incident,” the foreign ministry says in an emailed statement. It did not say what caused the explosion.
According to Hebrew media reports, a grenade was thrown at the residence, causing damage to the building.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem says the group stands firmly with Iran and does not remain neutral in the confrontation with the United States and Israel.
Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in the space of a "couple of weeks," the White House said Thursday, as US President Donald Trump debated whether to take military action against the Islamic republic.
"Iran has all that it needs to achieve a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the supreme leader to do that, and it would take a couple of weeks to complete the production of that weapon," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
Israel can hit all nuclear facilities in Iran, including the underground nuclear site in Fordo, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Hebrew-language interview with the Kan public broadcaster.
Asked whether Israel can destroy Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear facility without assistance from the United States, Netanyahu says, “We will achieve all our objectives and hit all of their nuclear facilities. We have the capability to do that.”
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi have spoken by phone several times since Israel began its strikes on Iran last week, in a bid to find a diplomatic end to the crisis, three diplomats told Reuters.
According to the diplomats, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, Araqchi said Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel stopped the attacks, which began on June 13.
Amid high tensions between Israel and Iran, Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. While one Israeli military spokesperson claimed that Bushehr had been struck, another official later called it a “mistake” and refused to confirm or deny the report.
Iran’s foreign minister asked Israelis to avoid being near “military and intelligence sites” as his country continues to carry out strikes.
Abbas Araghchi said on X that Iran’s military “accurately” eliminated an Israeli command, control and intelligence headquarters, “and another vital target,” but he did not identify the location.
He said the “blast wave” caused “superficial damage” to the nearby Soroka Medical Center, which he claims was treating Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza.
Israel's military said sirens sounded in the country's north on Thursday after missiles were fired from Iran, on the seventh day of war between the two countries. A military statement said that "sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel", with the army's Home Front Command saying air raid warnings were activated in large parts of the north.
Iran has launched another phase of Operation True Promise III against Israel with a massive missile, drone barrage. Operation True Promise III was what Iran named it's retaliatory stike against Israel after Tel Aviv launched an attack on Iran's nuclear sites on June 12.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this morning with National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman for a security briefing, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday (June 19). The meeting with the two former political allies, now prominent opposition figures, follows Netanyahu’s security briefings earlier this week with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog.
Following the Iranian attack on Israel's largest hospital, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (June 19) visited Soroka Hospital.
The Israeli Air Force on Thursday (June 19) intercepted a drone launched from the east. "Following alerts that were activated regarding the intrusion of a hostile aircraft between 2:46-2:47 PM in the Valley area, the Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from the east. The alerts were triggered according to policy," the Israeli Defence Forces said on X.
The US special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, warns Hezbollah against getting involved in the war between its main backer Iran and Israel. "I can say on behalf of President (Donald) Trump... that would be a very, very, very bad decision," Barrack tells journalists after a meeting with Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday (June 19) said that he will travel to Geneva for high-level talks on Iran’s nuclear programme. The discussions, set for Friday, will include representatives from France, Germany, Britain, and the European Union. “A visit to Geneva on Friday has been set up to consult with the Foreign Ministers of British, France, Germany and the European Union representative,” the Iranian government said on X.
Russia has warned US against 'military intervention' in the Iran-Israel war, AFP reported on Thursday.
Israel's defence minister says that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "can no longer be allowed to exist", after an Israeli hospital was hit during an Iranian missile attack.