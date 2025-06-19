/Israel-Iran war: What is Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant? A site that can cause 'Chernobyl-like' disaster if struck by Tel Aviv

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) is Iran’s only operational nuclear power station. It lies on the southern coast of Iran, along the Persian Gulf.
Amid high tensions between Israel and Iran, Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. While one Israeli military spokesperson claimed that Bushehr had been struck, another official later called it a “mistake” and refused to confirm or deny the report.
The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) is Iran’s only operational nuclear power station. It lies on the southern coast of Iran, along the Persian Gulf. The location of the plant is the cause of concern among neighbouring Gulf states, who fear that any incident at the site could contaminate air and water across the region.
The plant was built by Russia after a 1994 agreement between Tehran and Moscow. Construction began that same year, using a Russian-designed VVER 1000MWe light-water reactor. It officially came online in 2011 and began generating electricity, marking Iran’s entry into nuclear energy production.
Bushehr is a civilian nuclear power facility, producing electricity for domestic use. It runs on Russian-supplied nuclear fuel, which is sent back to Russia once it is spent. This fuel-return arrangement was designed to reduce the risk of Iran using nuclear material for weapons purposes.
Russia reacted strongly to reports of a possible strike. Alexei Likhachev, head of the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, warned that an attack on Bushehr could be “a catastrophe comparable to Chernobyl”, referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine.
He added, “If there is a strike on the operational first power unit, it will be a catastrophe… Our specialists are on site.”
President Vladimir Putin confirmed that more than 200 Russian specialists are currently working at the site. While some workers have been evacuated as a precaution, the core team remains on location. Putin said, “We agreed with the leadership of Israel that their safety will be ensured.”
The Russian embassy in Iran also released a statement saying that Bushehr was operating normally, and it did not see any immediate security threats.
An attack on an active nuclear reactor could release radioactive material, posing a severe risk to both the local population and surrounding countries. Likhachev called such a strike “beyond evil” and warned of unpredictable consequences.