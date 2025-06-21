/Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes near Iran's Semnan

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Iran's Semnan late on Friday (June 20), sending tremors through the region. According to reports from the GFZ, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred around 35 km southwest of Semnan at 5.49 local time. The earthquake's depth was recorded at 10 km, indicating a relatively shallow tremor that could possibly cause major damage.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. According to reports, Semnan is home to the Semnan Missile Complex operated by Iran's military as well as the Semnan Space Centre.

Iran, located on the geologically active Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt, is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. Its complex tectonic setting results in frequent seismic events, many of which have caused significant destruction and loss of life over the years. On average, Iran experiences about 2,100 earthquakes annually, including approximately 15 to 16 of magnitude 5.0 or higher.

Recent activity has once again underscored this persistent threat. On June 17, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Borazjan in Bushehr province, followed by another 4.2 magnitude quake near Kashmar in Razavi Khorasan just a day later. These events highlight the constant seismic risk faced by the region and the importance of preparedness in earthquake-prone areas like Iran.

