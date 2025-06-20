/Israel-Iran conflict: Satellite images show extent of damage at Iran's heavy water nuclear facilities in Arak

Israel conducted overnight strikes on Iran’s heavy water nuclear facilities in Arak and Khondab located in the Markazi Province on Thursday (June 19), as reported by the Iranian state media. Satellite imagery shows the extent of damage. An image from June 18 shows an erect structure with no visible damage, and another snapshot from June 19 shows destruction around the site. The Israeli military confirmed that they targeted the site the near Iran's central city, which also included a partially-built heavy-water research reactor.

The facility of heavy-water reactors produces plutonium, the said material can also be used to make the core of an atomic bomb, much like enriched uranium. Iran's atomic energy agency said the attack caused no casualties.



According to the ISNA news agency, Iranian officials confirmed that the area near the Khondab facility in Markazi Province was targeted. ‘There is no risk of radiation,’ the report highlighted, and also said that the location was evacuated before the Israeli attack.