/Iran calls Fattah-1 hypersonic missile 'Israel striker'. All you need to know

On Wednesday (June 18), Iran claimed it fired hypersonic missiles at Israel. This is the latest attack as Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged no mercy. Earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement said they have full control of Israeli skies in the recent attack as reported by IRNA news agency.



"Today’s attack made it clear that we have gained full control of the sky over the occupied territories (Israel - TASS), and that their residents are entirely defenseless against Iranian missile strikes," the IRGC stated.



As Iran carries of Operation Honest Promise III, in the 11th round of strikes Fattah-1 missiles were used. These missiles were also used Operation True Promise II against Jerusalem in 2024.

As the Israel-Iran tension intensify, Khamenei took to X to post, “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.”



Also wrote, “The Iranian people are with us. They support the Armed Forces, and the Islamic Republic will triumph over the Zionist regime, by the will of God. This is a certainty that the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces will deal heavy blows to this evil Zionist enemy.”

All you need to know about Fattah-1 Hypersonic Missile