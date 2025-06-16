/How Iran identified, monitored, and executed Mossad spy Esmail Fekri | WION Explains

Amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, Iran executed a man for allegedly spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad on Monday (June 16). The man, identified as Esmail Fekri, was killed by hanging, the Iranian Student News Agency reported. He was arrested in December last year for spying for Israel while living in Iran.

Iranian authorities had alleged that Fekri was in contact with two Mossad agents and provided them with intelligence. This was Iran's third execution in recent weeks related to the allegations of spying for Israel.

What was the allegation against him?

Fekri was found guilty of attempting to transmit classified information to Israel in exchange for money. As per a statement issued by the Judiciary's Media Center, Fekri was arrested in December 2023 during a complex intelligence operation conducted by Iranian security agencies.

As per Iran's allegation, he was actively communicating with Mossad agents at the time of his arrest.

How the crime unfolded

As per the Iranian judicial records, Fekri was the son of Khodanazar. He had maintained contact with two Mossad agents and had tried to send sensitive information such as locations of strategic sites, details of specific individuals, and internal organisational missions. He did all this via secure communication channels.

Fekri was first approached by a senior Mossad officer. Later on, he was assigned to a different agent named Amir. The agent instructed Fekri to establish a new encrypted communication platform so he could send intelligence reports easily.

In 2022, after the instruction by the Mossad agent, Fekri established a cryptocurrency wallet so he could receive his payment for the work.

The endgame

This whole time, Iranian intelligence services were monitoring Fekri to identify the broader espionage network connected to the Israeli government. After being placed under surveillance, Fekri was finally arrested during a security operation.

After his arrest, Iranian security officials analysed Fekri's electronic devices and found the details of his communication with Mossad agents.

He later confessed to his crime, and based on other proofs, the Iranian court charged him under Article 6 of the Iranian law for "Confronting Hostile Actions of the Zionist Regime Against Peace and Security.” He was sentenced to death.