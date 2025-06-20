/Iran appoints Brig Gen Majid Khadami as new intelligence chief after Israeli strike kills top IRGC commanders

Iran on Thursday (Jun 19) named Brigadier General Majid Khadami as the new head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence division, after his predecessor and two senior officers were killed in an Israeli airstrike last week. His appointment was announced by Major General Mohammad Pakpour, the newly-installed commander of the IRGC. Khadami replaces Mohammed Kazemi, who was killed on Sunday alongside two other Revolutionary Guards officers — Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri. "During the years that our martyred commanders Kazemi and Mohaqeq led the IRGC Intelligence, we witnessed significant growth in all aspects of intelligence within the IRGC," said Pakpour who recently replaced Hossein Salami, another top general taken out by Israel in a June 13 strike.

What happened to Kazemi?

As Israel and Iran exchanged attacks for the third day (Sunday, Jun 15), Mohammad Kazemi, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Intelligence Protection Organisation, along with his deputy Hassan Mohaghegh and a third commander Mohsen Bagheri were killed in an Israeli strike.

Reports suggest that Kazemi and Mohaghegh were trapped under rubble after Israel struck an IRGC Intelligence Organisation building in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Who was Hajj Kazem?

Known by the nickname Hajj Kazem, the 63-year-old Kazemi was a shadowy figure and was considered one of the most prominent security figures in Iran.

As per The New Arab, Kazemi was born in Semnan, rose through the ranks during the post-revolution crackdown in the 1980s, and led the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Organisation since at least 2013. The intelligence wing he led is known to report directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, giving Kazemi immense clout inside Iran's military hierarchy.

As per the US Treasury Department, he was "responsible for managing and coordinating the suppression of protests, monitoring and restricting internet access, and arresting dissidents", specifically in the wake of the 2022 Iranian anti-government protests. In 2024, he was sanctioned by the United Kingdom for allegedly orchestrating attacks on Israeli nationals.

He was one of the latest high-ranking Iranian commanders to be eliminated by Israel. Recent weeks have seen the killing of several top Iranian figures, including IRGC commander-in-chief Hossein Salami, army chief of staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, and Khatam al-Anbia base commander Maj. Gen. Gholamali Rashid.