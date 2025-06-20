/Israel-Iran war: Explosion reported at Norwegian envoy’s residence in Israel’s Herzliya

An explosion was reported on Thursday (Jun 19) at the residence of the Norwegian ambassador to Israel in Herzliya, the Norwegian foreign ministry said. This comes as Israel and Iran trade attacks for the seventh day. According to officials, a grenade was thrown into the yard of the home of the Norwegian ambassador to Israel. The officials added that there had been no injuries.

“There was an explosion outside the Norwegian residence in Tel Aviv Thursday evening,” Tuva Bogsnes, Head of Communications at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement to AFP.

He added that “no embassy staff were physically injured in the incident.” The Israeli police was present at the scene.

In a post on X, Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Saar said that he had been in contact with Norway’s ambassador to Israel, Per Egil Selvaag. He added that Selvaag’s home was targeted by “a shrapnel grenade.”

“I strongly condemn this serious and dangerous crime,” Saar said.

The conflict between Israel and Iran have continued for a week now, as both sides launch missiles and drone attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that Israel is capable of striking all Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow. He also claimed that Israel had destroyed more than half of Iran’s missile launchers as the fighting continues on the seventh day.

Meanwhile, The White House on Thursday (Jun 19) said that Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in the space of a “couple of weeks”. US President Donald Trump said that he will decide whether the United States will join Israel in its military operations against Iran in the next two weeks, the White House said in a statement.

Iran and European diplomats said that talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme will be held in Geneva on Friday. Top officials from Britain, France, Germany, the European Union, along with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, will be present at the discussions.