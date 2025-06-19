LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: India launches Operation Sindhu to rescue nationals from Iran
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 17:26 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 17:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: India launches Operation Sindhu to rescue nationals from Iran
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 17:26 IST

Israel-Iran war: India launches Operation Sindhu to rescue nationals from Iran

Amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, the Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate hundreds of Indian students and nationals stranded in high-risk zones across Iran.

Trending Topics

trending videos