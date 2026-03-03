Google Preferred
Drone attack on US embassy in Saudi Arabia as war with Iran spreads; blast video surfaces

Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 03, 2026, 07:06 IST | Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 07:06 IST
Explosions rocked Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter as drones targeted the US Embassy, causing minor damage and a small fire. Saudi air defences reportedly intercepted multiple drones. The incident comes amid Iran’s intensified missile and drone campaign across Gulf states.
 

An explosion occurred at the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday (March 2) As Iran continues its retaliation on US-linked places in the neighbourhood. AFP reported that Saudi Arabia's Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, home to foreign embassies in the Saudi capital and residences of foreign diplomats was under attack and cloud of smoke was seen. A Saudi defence ministry spokesman said in a statement that the two drones attacked the US embassy in Riyadh and sparked a "small fire." "The attack resulted in a limited fire and minor material damage to the building," the statement said. AFP also reported quoting sources that Saudi air defence intercepted four drones targeting Riyadh's diplomatic quarter in the attack.

Soon after, the US embassy in Saudi Arabia issued shelter in place notification for citizens in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran. Meanwhile, responding on the same, US President Donald Trump told NewsNation that everyone will “soon find out the retaliation Iran will face for attacking the US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.” POTUS also said he doesn’t believe US boots on the ground will be necessary.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Army also said that the forces were dealing with a “wave of missiles and drones” that was detected in the airspace of the State of Kuwait. “The General Staff affirms full readiness to deal with all threats to ensure the protection of the country's lands and airspace, as well as the safety of citizens and residents,” it said.

