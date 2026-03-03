Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on Monday (March 2) that the United States ‘will no longer be safe’ as joint US–Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic entered their fourth day. "The enemy should know that their happy days are over and they will no longer be safe anywhere in the world, not even in their own homes," the Guards' Quds Force, which manages its overseas operations, said in a statement broadcast on state television.

A spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base said, "The American base in Arifjan in Kuwait was targeted by 12 drones. The US military command and control center in the UAE was targeted by 6 drones and 5 ballistic missiles. The remaining facilities of the US naval fleet in Bahrain were destroyed by 6 drones. The tanker ‘Aten nova’, one of the US allies, is still burning in the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by 2 drones."

Trump defends US military action in Iran

Donald Trump said on Monday (March 2) that he ordered the strike on Iran to disrupt its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, pledging to continue the war for as long as needed. He said, without presenting evidence, that the threat from Iran had been imminent when he decided to authorize the attacks. The strikes have killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, sunk Iranian warships and hit more than 1,000 targets to date.

"This was our last best chance to strike ... and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime," he said during an event in the White House East Room. Trump returned to the White House after spending the weekend in Florida, and his remarks marked his most detailed comments so far on the conflict, expanding beyond two video statements and several brief phone interviews with reporters that at times outlined differing goals.