/'BIG ONE is coming soon', Trump's MASSIVE statement amid Israel-Iran war

US President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN on Monday (March 2) said that the US military is heavily striking Iran, but warned that a “big wave” of attacks is yet to come. “We’re knocking the crap out of them,” Trump told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I think it’s going very well. It’s very powerful. We’ve got the greatest military in the world and we’re using it.” He discussed the expected duration of the conflict, Iran’s broad retaliatory measures, and the country’s succession plans. When asked if the US is taking additional steps to help Iranians reclaim control from the regime, he replied, “Yes. We are indeed. But right now we want everyone staying inside. It’s not safe out there.” The US president added that the campaign will intensify: “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.”

On the likely duration of the war, President Donald Trump said, “I don’t want to see it go on too long. I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule.” So far, he said, “the biggest surprise” has been Iran’s strikes against Arab nations in the region, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

“We were surprised,” Trump said. “We told them, ‘We’ve got this,’ and now they want to fight. And they’re aggressively fighting. They were going to be very little involved and now they insist on being involved.” Discussing the Arab leaders, the president told CNN, “I know these people. They’re tough and smart.”