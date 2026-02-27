/Cyber warfare, attack on Jews, embassies and institutions: How Iran could respond in case of war

Iran will attack America's military bases in the Middle East, as well as Israel, in the event Donald Trump orders a strike in the country. An analysis by the Alma Research and Education Center published on Wednesday shows that Tehran will go after Jerusalem even though it is not directly involved in the conflict. It could launch missiles and UAVs and use its proxies to retaliate. Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon are Iran's proxies, with the latter expected to play the biggest role, Alma stated. Israeli military sites, critical civilian infrastructure, airports, and central cities, will be targeted by Iran, with chances that internal terrorist attacks could also be carried out by the proxies. While these actions might not affect the war in a major way, they will create fear among Israelis and "demonstrate penetration into the heart of the population." Anyone with ties to Israel anywhere in the world will also be at risk.

Jews, Iranian embassies, and US ships could be under threat

Jews, organisations with links to Israel, such as embassies and institutions, diplomats and their families, could also be targeted. Alma said US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates will also be high-priority targets to paralyse aircraft operations. Iranian proxies, such as local Shiite militias in Iraq, could also attack American forces deployed in the region. Alma stated that these actions will create political discord within these countries, forcing leaders to pull back on supporting the US in its strikes against Iran. The US has major warships stationed in the Arabian Sea, with several fighter jets also waiting for orders on American airbases in Jordan and Israel. Iran could go directly after the aircraft carriers in the ocean using anti-ship missiles, UAVs, and naval tactics.

Another way Iran would try to destabilise operations through cyberwarfare, and China and Russia might support them in this. Power grids, financial institutions, and civilian systems will be targeted with the aim of inflicting economic harm. Disinformation campaigns might be initiated to create a feeling of insecurity and internal divisions, while depicting the United States as unstable and trying to prove that its actions were illegitimate.

Sleeper cell threat in Europe

Last week, a similar warning was carried by The New York Times, which reported, citing US and Western officials, that Iran could rely on proxies to attack the US and the European Union. Intelligence teams intercepted terrorists’ communications, which show they are planning something which will increase the cost of the US military campaign. Sleeper cells could carry strike embassies in Europe and American bases.

