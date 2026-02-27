/Task Force Scorpion 'flying bombs', a page from Iran's Shahed drones that could be soon used against them

The decision to use Task Force Scorpion Strike against Iran hides a message that the Pentagon is sending to Iran. It is a warning to Tehran that not only has the US mastered this technology, but it has also improved upon it and is ready to use it on a massive scale. Experts assert that these new drones have a clear aim - to "blind" Iranian radar installations and destroy missile launch facilities, clearing the way for manned bombers to enter the airspace.