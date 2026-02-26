/China helping Iran amid possible US strike? New images of American military buildup spark speculation

Google Preferred
Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 16:16 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 16:16 IST
US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

China’s military and tech firm MizarVision released satellite images showing US military buildup in Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The visuals, featuring F-35 jets and Growlers, come amid reports that Washington may launch a strike on Iran soon.

In what sparks speculations about China's role in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US, a Chinese commercial satellite analysis company has shared images showing the US military build-up around Iran. The pictures from this China’s military and a tech firm are of high-resolution and shows teh exact location of the US warships and deployment around Iran amid US President Donald Trump's threat of a strike on the country if nuclear talks fail this week. The Chinese commercial satellite analysis company MizarVision show the latest American deployments at bases in Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. According to the images, 18 F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters and six EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft are seen on the tarmac of the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

What we know about Iran-US tensions

Iran and the US are at the peak of tensions with nuclear talks scheduled on Feb 26. In his State of Union speech, Trump claimed that Islamic Republic is building missiles that can strike the United States, while warning that he will not allow “number 1 terror sponsor” to have nuclear weapons. The POTUS also said that the Iranian regime has spread terrorism and death “since they seized control of that proud country 47 years ago.” Speaking about the protests in Iran, Trump claimed that the Iranian regime has killed as many as 32 thousand people. He praised Op Midnight Hammer and said that the US had wiped out Iranian nuclear energy but "they want to start all over again, and are at this moment, again, pursuing their sinister ambitions.” Notably, Trump also mentioned late Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in his speech and reminded the country of how he was killed by the US.

How Iran reacted?

Iran said that US President Trump's claims about nuclear facilities and ballistic missiles are “big lies” as the POTUS expressed his desire to hear the “secret words” of no nuclear weapon from the Iranian regime. The Iranian foreign ministry did not name Trump in its statement but called out the claims by him. Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is prepared for war as well as peace ahead of Geneva talks, but expressed hopes for a deal. He slammed Israel for attempting to derail Iran-US ties. He also said that Trump's opinion about Iran has been formed by misunderstanding and external influence rather than direct engagement with Iranian society. He repeated Iran's stance on nuclear talks and said that “nuclear energy is the right of Iran”, while also insisting that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

