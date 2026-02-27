/Task Force Scorpion activated: America's first Kamikaze drone unit prepares to strike Iran

Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of Task Force Scorpion, America's first Kamikaze drone unit, against Iran following the collapse of nuclear negotiations, Bloomberg reported. The experimental military drone unit is capable of self-detonation and is the latest addition to the military build-up in the Middle East. This comes as the latest round of talks between American and Iranian officials collapsed in Geneva over Tehran's nuclear program. The two sides failed to reach a consensus on ending uranium enrichment and dismantling Iran's nuclear facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have been leading the American delegation, trying to resolve tensions through diplomacy before things escalate militarily. US Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins said, "We established the squadron last year to rapidly equip our warfighters with new combat drone capabilities that continue to evolve."

The Kamikaze drone squad could prove deadly for Iranian targets, primarily its nuclear facilities. Each drone in the unit costs $35,000 and was successfully tested in the Arabian Gulf in December. America is likely to use the drones to dismantle its road network and missile launch facilities to weaken its defence. They have been built for reconnaissance operations and one-way attacks. The drones have "an extensive range and are designed to operate autonomously." Trump raised the matter in his State of the Union address, also saying that he wants to resolve things peacefully, but is ready for war if the Khamenei regime does not promise never to produce a nuclear bomb. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi has been playing middleman between the two parties in the negotiations, while US and Iranian delegates are also said to be talking to each other directly, Axios reported.

The US president has already sent two warships - USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R Ford - to the Arabian Sea, to build pressure on the Iranian regime. The USS Gerald R Ford is approaching the Strait of Gibraltar. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is the flagship of the US Navy’s Carrier Strike Group Three. The aircraft assigned to the warship are from Carrier Air Wing Nine, which is made up of eight squadrons. At least 66 American fighter jets have also been deployed to the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. These include F-35s, along with F-15s and A-10s. The advanced F-22 Raptor fighter jets have also been sent to Israel and are on standby for deployment.

