/'Repetition of big lies': Iran issues first response after Trump calls Islamic Republic 'world’s number one sponsor of terror'

As Trump issued big warning to Iran in his State of Union address on Tuesday (Feb 24), the Islamic Republic said that his claims about nuclear facilities and ballistic missiles are “big lies.” Taking to X, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei refuted Trump's claims, even as the POTUS expressed his desire to hear the “secret words” of no nuclear weapon from the Iranian regime. The Iranian foreign ministry did not name Trump in its statement but called out the claims by him.

"Whatever they're alleging in regards to Iran's nuclear programme, Iran's ballistic missiles, and the number of casualties during January's unrest, is simply the repetition of 'big lies'," Esmaeil Baqaei said on X. Just ahead of Trump's speech, Iran’s top diplomat, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said that “Iran will under no circumstances develop a nuclear weapon.” Araghchi also said that Iran has a “historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement” with the US and that a deal is “within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority.”

Trump warns Iran in SOTU speech

Trump on Tuesday (Feb 24) mentioned Iran in his first State of Union speech and claimed that Islamic Republic is seeking to develop missiles that can strike the United States. While he insisted that he wants to solve the Iran conflict through diplomacy, he declared that he will “never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon.” In what may be a warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Trump cited the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani by the US in 2020 and praised Operation Midnight Hammer in which Iranian nuclear sites were targeted.

Slamming the Iranian regime under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump said that they have spread terrorism and death, sparking fears of regime change once again. “Since they seized control of that proud country 47 years ago, the regime and its proxies have done nothing but spread terrorism and death and hate,” Trump said. The POTUS said, "They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they're working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America," Trump said. The POTUS also warned, “No nation should ever doubt America’s resolve. We have the most powerful military on earth.” Slamming the regime for its crackdown on protesters, Trump said, “Just over the last couple of months with the protests, it looks they killed at least 32 thousand protesters. Imagine their own people…” Praising Op Midnight Hammer, Trump said, "We wiped it out, and they want to start all over again, and are at this moment, again, pursuing their sinister ambitions.”