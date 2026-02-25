US President Donald Trump reiterated the claim that he ended India and Pakistan, saying 35 million people said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have died if it weren't for my involvement. The Republican leader made the remarks at his address at the State of the Union of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol.
“First 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Cambodia and Thailand, Pakistan and India, would’ve been a nuclear war, 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would’ve died if it weren’t for my involvement.”