/Trump slams US Supreme Court's 'unfortunate' tariff ruling, says 'it will replace 'income tax burden' on Americans'

In his State of Union speech on Tuesday (Feb 24), US President Donald Trump called the Supreme Court ruling on tariffs as “unfortunate.” He praised his tariff regime, seemingly flaunting that tariff threat helped him settle many wars around the world. Trump said that his tariff regime is helping United States make a “lot of money” while the countries that have charged the US for years are not earning at the expense of America. He also claimed that his tariff regime aims to replace income tax and take away burden of people. The POTUS also stated that countries and co-operations that have signed a deal with the US want to continue with the deal despite the Supreme Court ruling because they are aware of his powers and that the next set of deal will be “far worse for them.” Slamming Supreme Court's “unfortunate involvement”, the POTUS said that his tariffs are saving and protecting the country and bringing peace.

Supreme Court ruling on tariffs

On February 20, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump does not have the authority to impose broad, open-ended tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Court held that IEEPA is not a tariff statute and that the power to tax, including tariffs, resides solely with Congress. The decision nullified the sweeping reciprocal tariffs and "fentanyl-related" levies imposed in early 2025. Within hours of the ruling, President Trump invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a new 10% global surcharge for 150 days (effective Feb 24), later proposing to raise it to 15%.

What more he said in the speech?

Trump began his State of Union speech on Tuesday (Feb 24) stating that it is the “golden age of America.” He then went on to rant over the condition of the country under his predecessor. He also declared that America is respected “like never before,” adding that America's enemies are scared. From fentanyl to gasoline to economy, Trump praised his administration's effort in making America the “hottest country in the world.”

Trump's State of Union address