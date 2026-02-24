Amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, President Donald Trump on Monday (Feb 24) refuted media reports claiming that General Daniel Caine has cautioned Washington against the war with Tehran. Trump claimed that the reports are ‘fake’ and "100 per cent incorrect." Trump said that no one in his team wants a war with Iran, and the decision to strike Iran will solely be his decision. This comes after major media outlets claimed that General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had privately warned of the "acute risks" associated with a military campaign against Iran. Meanwhile, another report by Guardian stated that Trump will make the final decision on Iran strike based on what his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner informs him about the nuclear talks scheduled on February 26, in Geneva.

What Trump said about disagreements in his team?

Praising General Daniel Caine's role, Trump highlighted his role in Operation Midnight Hammer, the June 2025 strike that US conducted on Iranian nuclear sites. He said that Caine has expressed willingness to "lead the pack" if a strike is ordered. In a Truth Social post, Trump said, “Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect. I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them.”

Disagreements within Trump's team

Earlier this week, Republican senator Lindsey Graham urged Trump to go ahead with military action against Iran. He said that Trump should not let the “evil go unchecked.” "I understand concerns about major military operations in the Middle East, given past entanglements. However, the voices who counsel against getting entangled seem to ignore the consequences of letting evil go unchecked,” Graham reportedly told Axios. Last week, Graham said that if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stays in power, it is a big win for Tehran. His remarks suggested that America is planning a military action against Iran within “weeks, not months.” He said that the “risk of regime change is real." "There are unknowns. But let me just say this, I’m willing to take that risk. I think the Iranian people have the potential to be a great ally of the United States, Israel and the region,” Graham said.